Results 1 to 7 of 7

Thread: MD-83 Approach and Landing. Detroit. Just an Aside

  1. Today, 07:17 PM #1
    DAVIDSTRAKA's Avatar
    DAVIDSTRAKA
    DAVIDSTRAKA is offline VIP Member
    Join Date
    Jan 2011
    Location
    Michigan - USA
    Posts
    3,111
    Blog Entries
    3

    Cool MD-83 Approach and Landing. Detroit. Just an Aside

    Night approach in the MD-83. Had to check out the panel and how she flies.

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr000.jpg  Views: 2  Size: 144.9 KB  ID: 216024

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr001.jpg  Views: 2  Size: 85.0 KB  ID: 216025

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr002.jpg  Views: 2  Size: 132.5 KB  ID: 216026

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr003.jpg  Views: 2  Size: 206.5 KB  ID: 216027

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr004.jpg  Views: 2  Size: 170.1 KB  ID: 216028

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr005.jpg  Views: 2  Size: 169.8 KB  ID: 216029

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr006.jpg  Views: 2  Size: 120.2 KB  ID: 216030

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr007.jpg  Views: 2  Size: 91.9 KB  ID: 216031

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr008.jpg  Views: 2  Size: 86.1 KB  ID: 216032
    Senior Rookie Bragware: FSX Gold - Acceleration | HP Omen Obelisk Desktop | Intel Core i7 3.2 Ghz |16GB | NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 | 1TB HD | 256 GB SSD (Gaming Computer)

    REX Worldwide Airports HD
    AS16 + ASCA
    ORBX Global BASE
    ORBX Freeware Airports

    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 07:35 PM #2
    pugilist2's Avatar
    pugilist2
    pugilist2 is offline Member
    Join Date
    Sep 1998
    Location
    Arizona
    Posts
    702

    Default

    Great looking shots of the MD-83!
    Intel i-9 9900k @ 5.0 Ghz, EVGA 2080ti FTW3 11Gb, Corsair H115 PRO water cooler, Gigabyte Aorus Master motherboard, EVGA Super Nova 1000 watt G+ power supply, G.SKILL 64Gb ram @3800 MHz, HP EX 920 M.2 PCIe 3TB,Windows 10 Pro x64
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 07:37 PM #3
    NMLW's Avatar
    NMLW
    NMLW is offline Top Gun
    Join Date
    Mar 2005
    Location
    Albuquerque, NM, USA.
    Posts
    16,583

    Default

    Very nice dark approach and landing at the Motor City David. Wish I had ten bucks for every time I flew on an MD-80 series bird in real life.
    Larry
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 07:43 PM #4
    DAVIDSTRAKA's Avatar
    DAVIDSTRAKA
    DAVIDSTRAKA is offline VIP Member
    Join Date
    Jan 2011
    Location
    Michigan - USA
    Posts
    3,111
    Blog Entries
    3

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by pugilist2 View Post
    Great looking shots of the MD-83!
    Thank you very much!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  5. Today, 07:45 PM #5
    DAVIDSTRAKA's Avatar
    DAVIDSTRAKA
    DAVIDSTRAKA is offline VIP Member
    Join Date
    Jan 2011
    Location
    Michigan - USA
    Posts
    3,111
    Blog Entries
    3

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by NMLW View Post
    Very nice dark approach and landing at the Motor City David. Wish I had ten bucks for every time I flew on an MD-80 series bird in real life.
    Thanks Larry. I’ve lost track of all the flying I’ve done over the years. I should have put them all in my log book. Hind sight
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  6. Today, 08:37 PM #6
    peer01's Avatar
    peer01
    peer01 is online now Top Gun
    Join Date
    Dec 2007
    Location
    Amsterdam, Holland
    Posts
    28,377

    Default

    Great night shots David, your sim works OK!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  7. Today, 08:37 PM #7
    Downwind66
    Downwind66 is online now VIP Member
    Join Date
    Jun 2017
    Location
    South Florida
    Posts
    2,787

    Default

    Very nice David! I do love the MD series aircraft, and you do present them so well, especially your night time approach to landings!

    Great job! - Rick
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. MD-83 Approach and Landing. Ashville, NC
    By DAVIDSTRAKA in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 8
    Last Post: 11-27-2019, 08:27 PM
  2. After trying missions, challenges, and freeflights, I've put it aside.
    By ramjett in forum Microsoft Flight
    Replies: 22
    Last Post: 03-18-2012, 04:03 PM
  3. Just uploaded: MD-83 MD Airlines - Please Comment
    By Lerob in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 1
    Last Post: 07-13-2003, 08:27 PM
  4. Weather balloons and foo fighters aside...
    By VF2_Rolf in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 13
    Last Post: 04-13-2002, 10:57 AM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules