Thread: Fs9 new anti aliasing

Good afternoon,
The graphics card Nvdia 2060 super, went through a update and in the fs9 graphics card settings, the graphics card can only provide 8x anti aliasing, however prior to that it was able to provide 16x of anti aliasing in fs9
Thanks.
Was it a Microsoft update? If so, turn that crap off. Which OS are you using? In 7 you can follow this guide: https://support.microsoft.com/en-us/...alling-drivers
Download your driver from Nvidia here: https://www.nvidia.com/Download/index.aspx?lang=en-us
Now go into safe mode by tapping on the F8 key as the computer boots. You just want safe mode. Uninstall the video card driver. Now reboot your computer without safe mode and install the new driver.
Can you not roll back to before the update, in Nvidia I think there is that facility or get the older driver.
Sorry CRJ beat me to it lol.
Col.
