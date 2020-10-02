Results 1 to 3 of 3

Thread: Fs9 new anti aliasing

  1. Today, 04:18 PM #1
    nbata1234
    nbata1234 is offline Junior Member
    Join Date
    Jan 2010
    Posts
    39

    Default Fs9 new anti aliasing

    Good afternoon,

    The graphics card Nvdia 2060 super, went through a update and in the fs9 graphics card settings, the graphics card can only provide 8x anti aliasing, however prior to that it was able to provide 16x of anti aliasing in fs9

    Thanks.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 05:14 PM #2
    CRJ_simpilot's Avatar
    CRJ_simpilot
    CRJ_simpilot is offline VIP Member
    Join Date
    Nov 2009
    Location
    KFNL
    Posts
    3,488

    Default

    Was it a Microsoft update? If so, turn that crap off. Which OS are you using? In 7 you can follow this guide: https://support.microsoft.com/en-us/...alling-drivers

    Download your driver from Nvidia here: https://www.nvidia.com/Download/index.aspx?lang=en-us


    Now go into safe mode by tapping on the F8 key as the computer boots. You just want safe mode. Uninstall the video card driver. Now reboot your computer without safe mode and install the new driver.
    My forum project. Click me
    OOM errors? Read this.
    Pick an Amazon wish list, help a child out
    From RLG, Fly heading 053, intercept 315 DVV, look for the orange glow of a SAM.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 05:15 PM #3
    ColR1948's Avatar
    ColR1948
    ColR1948 is online now VIP Member
    Join Date
    Dec 2014
    Location
    Manchester UK
    Posts
    2,787

    Default

    Can you not roll back to before the update, in Nvidia I think there is that facility or get the older driver.

    Sorry CRJ beat me to it lol.

    Col.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. Fs9 anti aliasing
    By nbata1234 in forum FS2004
    Replies: 9
    Last Post: 02-10-2020, 02:23 PM
  2. Who knows Anti-Aliasing and Anisotropic(ATI X1600) for FS9???
    By mgray1982 in forum PC Hardware, Video And Audio Help
    Replies: 2
    Last Post: 12-17-2008, 08:46 PM
  3. Anti-aliasing (AA) and flying at dusk or dawn (Tip for all)
    By doering1 in forum FS2002
    Replies: 9
    Last Post: 05-19-2002, 01:24 PM
  4. What is Anti Aliasing?
    By lansium in forum FS2002
    Replies: 3
    Last Post: 02-20-2002, 12:29 PM
  5. Can't use Anti-Aliasing
    By steveha in forum FS2002
    Replies: 8
    Last Post: 02-20-2002, 10:21 AM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules