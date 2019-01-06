Hi all,
I'm new to this forum but not new to cockpit building. I used to own a 747 home cockpit (don't expect too much) but had to stop my hobby for personal reasons. Now I'd like to get back by building a 747 fwd overhead.
I'm on a budget so i'm looking for f3d overhead files. I know you can buy em but as said, i'm on a budget. I want to get one of these cheap chinese laser cutters and start playing with it.
Links to cheap overheads (diy) also welcome!
I also need a link to knobs and switches for a 747 overhead.
Br Jeroen
