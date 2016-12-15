Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: FSX and AIFP3 - Can you use one aircraft many times by changing ID Number?

    Wasn't sure where to post this but I'm working with FSX

    I'm trying to make a particular airport quite busy with General Aviation AI traffic, with an emphasis on seeing approximately 30 aircraft parked at any given time. No Commercial Airline traffic. Just small planes and corporate jets.

    With AIFP3, you add aircraft to your AIRCRAFT LIST (for creating flight plans) that I believe is pulled from the FSX list of available Aircraft.

    So, what if you wanted to add more aircraft flightplans to and from a particular airport than there are aircraft (and repaints) installed in FSX?

    Could you for example, duplicate the same Cessna 172 to create 20 or 30 Cessna 172 flight plans to and from that airport simply by assigning a different tail number to each instance of the Cessna 172?

    OR....would there need to be 20 or 30 different instances of Cessna 172's installed in FSX to do this?
    Quote Originally Posted by SummerSimmer View Post
    Could you for example, duplicate the same Cessna 172 to create 20 or 30 Cessna 172 flight plans to and from that airport simply by assigning a different tail number to each instance of the Cessna 172?
    Yes.

    Wim
