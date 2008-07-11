Thread: Aircraft pushback turning button

How do you turn an aircraft when pushing back to face the right way? The numbers don't seem to work for me.
How do you turn an aircraft when pushing back to face the right way? The numbers don't seem to work for me.
Don't try to push all 3 buttons at the same time! Do the Shift+p, let go, then do either the 1 or 2 and allow the aircraft a short amount of time to start the turn.
Mr Zippy Sent from my keyboard using "Whackamole", NudgeAKey + 2 Fingers
Emachines T3418 AMD 3400+ processor 2GHZ/256KB L2 Cashe 2Gig Ram 160Gig HDD NVidia GEForce 6100 GPU Running WinXP Home Can't believe it still works! Running FSX Standard with SP1 and SP2
Does not work for me!
Mr Zippy Sent from my keyboard using "Whackamole", NudgeAKey + 2 Fingers
Emachines T3418 AMD 3400+ processor 2GHZ/256KB L2 Cashe 2Gig Ram 160Gig HDD NVidia GEForce 6100 GPU Running WinXP Home Can't believe it still works! Running FSX Standard with SP1 and SP2
Bookmarks