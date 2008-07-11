Thread: Aircraft pushback turning button

Results 1 to 4 of 4

Aircraft pushback turning button

    dunwanlar
    Aircraft pushback turning button

    How do you turn an aircraft when pushing back to face the right way? The numbers don't seem to work for me.
    mrzippy
    Don't try to push all 3 buttons at the same time! Do the Shift+p, let go, then do either the 1 or 2 and allow the aircraft a short amount of time to start the turn.
    dunwanlar
    Does not work for me!
    mrzippy
    Quote Originally Posted by dunwanlar View Post
    Does not work for me!
    What aircraft? Using the number 1 and 2 above the letters on the keyboard and not the Numpad keys? Also pressing the number within a second or two after releasing the Shift+p?
