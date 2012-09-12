Hi all
could any one help please
well im flummoxed yet again☹️ my sim is looking the part now
everything done apart from the electronics and dials to activate with a myriad of cards.
so i came to the point of switching the ole pc on in order to get some warping done,on the curved screen ive been working on.
i set up the warpelizer test page,and proceeded to make a good job of setting it up, (amazingly) all was going swimmingly until i ran p3d v4 and to my horror!!! it was only showing the warping that i had painstakingly done on on 1 projector, whilst the others decided to show me an unwelcome message of no signal grrrrr.
i feel this is in the p3d program itself because when i exit p3d the other 2 projectors spring back into life
can anyone help please as this is now getting silly??
i would appreciate any ideas ? cheers
kind regards
