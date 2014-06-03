Thread: Atc default radio frequency edit?

Need to know if I can edit the Default Active ATC Frequency to be tuned to a Non Active frequency in the air.cfg or which file it's located in so I can change it.
I need to change it because when I start my sim & ATC speaks, it cuts off my headphones so I can't hear. I need to shut down & restart either Team Speak or Discord communication program and reopen after I manually change the ATC Frequency to Non Active. The problem is I forget to manually change the frequency before the speak. Hope that's not too confusing. Thanks
