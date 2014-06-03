Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Atc default radio frequency edit?

  1. Today, 06:36 PM #1
    Prostock's Avatar
    Prostock
    Prostock is offline Member
    Join Date
    May 2006
    Location
    massachusetts, usa
    Posts
    361

    Default Atc default radio frequency edit?

    Need to know if I can edit the Default Active ATC Frequency to be tuned to a Non Active frequency in the air.cfg or which file it's located in so I can change it.

    I need to change it because when I start my sim & ATC speaks, it cuts off my headphones so I can't hear. I need to shut down & restart either Team Speak or Discord communication program and reopen after I manually change the ATC Frequency to Non Active. The problem is I forget to manually change the frequency before the speak. Hope that's not too confusing. Thanks
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 07:21 PM #2
    mrzippy's Avatar
    mrzippy
    mrzippy is online now Top Gun
    Join Date
    Jan 2012
    Location
    San Francisco, California
    Posts
    17,455

    Default

    May be even simpler to redo your "Default" flight and keep it the way you have it now but re-tune Comm1 to a different freq. Start your Default flight, make the freq. change, then hit ; "semicolon", recheck the box for "save as Default Flight" and hit SAVE.
    Last edited by mrzippy; Today at 07:24 PM.
    Mr Zippy Sent from my keyboard using "Whackamole", NudgeAKey + 2 Fingers

    Emachines T3418 AMD 3400+ processor 2GHZ/256KB L2 Cashe 2Gig Ram 160Gig HDD NVidia GEForce 6100 GPU Running WinXP Home Can't believe it still works! Running FSX Standard with SP1 and SP2
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. Changing the tower frequency to match the actual frequency
    By kkrumm in forum FSX
    Replies: 2
    Last Post: 03-06-2014, 02:44 PM
  2. radio stack frequency swap
    By StarTrekMichi in forum Cockpit Builders
    Replies: 0
    Last Post: 04-27-2005, 09:01 AM
  3. UHF Frequency and Radio for FS2002/FS2004
    By Pilot179 in forum FS2004
    Replies: 1
    Last Post: 09-14-2003, 12:33 AM
  4. Radio Frequency for approach
    By DELTA07 in forum FS2002
    Replies: 1
    Last Post: 12-14-2002, 03:09 PM
  5. radio frequency,s
    By xdave in forum FS2002
    Replies: 2
    Last Post: 10-07-2002, 02:33 AM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules