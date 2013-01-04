Thread: Cabin windows at night

The texture.cfg is only needed if you are storing textures for one livery in more than one folder. That way you can put common textures in one folder and not need a copy in each livery folder.
Creating new textures will not work unless those texture names are called out in the .mdl file.
If you have Model Converter X (and you should) you can open the .mdl file in MCX and see what all textures are called out by the .mdl.
Bottom line, if the developer did not assign night textures to the model there is no way for you to add them.
peace,
the Bean
WWOD---What Would Opa Do? Farewell, my freind (sp)
Never argue with idiots.
They drag you down to their level and beat you with experience
Bookmarks