Thread: Cabin windows at night

    reed0427
    I just installed the Tinmouse II for FSX, including updates .31 & .32. I then created a new texture for Western. I noticed none of the textures have any night lights. I created night textures, giving them the letter L suffix (F1_B732_F1_L.bmp, etc).

    I went to one website that said the texture file needs to have a texture.cfg file in it. So I copied a texture.cfg file from another aircraft (default 737-800) and added it to my Tinmouse texture folder (texture.western). Didn't work. Tried a different texture.cfg file. Still didn't work. Here is what it had:

    [fltsim]

    fallback.1=..\texture
    fallback.2=..\..\..\..\Scenery\Global\texture
    fallback.3=..\..\..\..\..\..\Scenery\Global\texture

    I also noted that other aircraft, like the HJG DC8, do not have a texture.cfg file and their cabin windows light up at night just fine. I'm obviously missing something here. I even tried copying my night textures to the Scenery\global\texture file in FSX. Still nothing. What am I missing?
    StringBean
    The texture.cfg is only needed if you are storing textures for one livery in more than one folder. That way you can put common textures in one folder and not need a copy in each livery folder.

    Creating new textures will not work unless those texture names are called out in the .mdl file.

    If you have Model Converter X (and you should) you can open the .mdl file in MCX and see what all textures are called out by the .mdl.

    Bottom line, if the developer did not assign night textures to the model there is no way for you to add them.

    peace,
    the Bean
    WWOD---What Would Opa Do? Farewell, my freind (sp)

    Never argue with idiots.
    They drag you down to their level and beat you with experience
