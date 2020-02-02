This month, we head to Tibet, and Nyingchi Mainling Airport. This is the 3rd airport built in Tibet and cost almost 100 billion US to build, officially opening in July 2006. At 2949 meters above sea level, its actually the lowest airport in the Tibet region.
Known as one of the world's most difficult airports for aircraft to reach, Nyingchi Airport is situated in the valley of the Yarlung Tsangpo River in the Southeast of Qinghai-Tibet Plateau, surrounded by over 4000-metre-high (13,000 ft) mountains enveloped by clouds and fog throughout the year. Aircraft have to fly through the narrow and winding river valley to approach the airport. The narrowest flight path is less than 4 km from one mountain ridge along the valley to the opposite one. According to meteorological data, there are just 100 days overall with suitable weather to operate to the airport each year.
Your mission is to fly from Xichang Qingshan (ZUXC) to Nyingchi Mainling (ZUNZ) with either the Canadian Xpress Airbus A320, Boeing B737-700 Boeing 737-900 or Boeing 757-200F freeware or payware aircraft only which are available to all pilots regardless of rank, but only for the challenge.
Join Canadian Xpress today in order to participate as there are some great prizes to be won including:
Any Aerosoft Download Product from:
The March 2020 Challenge is open to all Canadian Xpress pilots from March 2nd until March 29th, 2020 so join Canadian Xpress today by visiting http://CanadianXpress.ca .
*Canadian Xpress accepts 50% of your VATSIM, IVAO or other Virtual airline hours with no limits.
