Thread: Leaving RAF Coninsby: Armstrong Whitworth 660 Argosy

The Armstrong Whitworth AW-660 Argosy was a heavy load transport / cargo aircraft and made it's first flight in 1959. It was equipped with 4 Rolls Royce Dart turboprops. 74 planes were built. The Argosy was operated by both the Royal Air Force (RAF) and various civil operators across the globe for numerous years. The type was withdrawn from RAF service during 1978, while the last Argosy was retired from civil operations during 1991.
FSX Gold with Acceleration
Freeware AW Argosy (available for FSX and FS9) https://cbfsim.co.uk/CBFS_HOME.php
Freeware RAF Coningsby AFB
Freeware Drzewiecki grass textures
Freeware HDE-V2 clouds
Here's a RAF one leaving RAF Coningsby:
Please click on the pics to enlarge
More pics in the reply*****
