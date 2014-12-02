Results 1 to 4 of 4

Thread: Leaving RAF Coninsby: Armstrong Whitworth 660 Argosy

  1. Today, 10:19 AM #1
    peer01's Avatar
    peer01
    peer01 is online now Top Gun
    Join Date
    Dec 2007
    Location
    Amsterdam, Holland
    Posts
    28,364

    Default Leaving RAF Coninsby: Armstrong Whitworth 660 Argosy

    The Armstrong Whitworth AW-660 Argosy was a heavy load transport / cargo aircraft and made it's first flight in 1959. It was equipped with 4 Rolls Royce Dart turboprops. 74 planes were built. The Argosy was operated by both the Royal Air Force (RAF) and various civil operators across the globe for numerous years. The type was withdrawn from RAF service during 1978, while the last Argosy was retired from civil operations during 1991.

    FSX Gold with Acceleration
    Freeware AW Argosy (available for FSX and FS9) https://cbfsim.co.uk/CBFS_HOME.php
    Freeware RAF Coningsby AFB
    Freeware Drzewiecki grass textures
    Freeware HDE-V2 clouds



    Here's a RAF one leaving RAF Coningsby:

    Please click on the pics to enlarge
    Click image for larger version.  Name: 01.jpg  Views: 8  Size: 245.6 KB  ID: 215930

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 02.jpg  Views: 7  Size: 253.9 KB  ID: 215931

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 03.jpg  Views: 6  Size: 255.7 KB  ID: 215932

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 04.jpg  Views: 6  Size: 249.3 KB  ID: 215933

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 05.jpg  Views: 6  Size: 258.9 KB  ID: 215934

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 06.jpg  Views: 6  Size: 258.4 KB  ID: 215935

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 07.jpg  Views: 6  Size: 248.3 KB  ID: 215936

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 08.jpg  Views: 6  Size: 264.1 KB  ID: 215937

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 10.jpg  Views: 6  Size: 242.3 KB  ID: 215938

    More pics in the reply*****
    Last edited by peer01; Today at 10:58 AM.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 10:23 AM #2
    peer01's Avatar
    peer01
    peer01 is online now Top Gun
    Join Date
    Dec 2007
    Location
    Amsterdam, Holland
    Posts
    28,364

    Default

    Please click on the pics to enlarge:
    Click image for larger version.  Name: 11.jpg  Views: 5  Size: 255.3 KB  ID: 215939

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 12.jpg  Views: 5  Size: 263.4 KB  ID: 215940

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 13.jpg  Views: 5  Size: 254.9 KB  ID: 215941

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 14.jpg  Views: 5  Size: 261.5 KB  ID: 215942

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 15.jpg  Views: 6  Size: 260.2 KB  ID: 215943

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 16.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 254.4 KB  ID: 215944

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 17.jpg  Views: 5  Size: 258.0 KB  ID: 215945

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 18.jpg  Views: 5  Size: 262.1 KB  ID: 215946

    Thanks for looking, I hope you liked plane and scenery.
    GREETS!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 12:15 PM #3
    DAVIDSTRAKA's Avatar
    DAVIDSTRAKA
    DAVIDSTRAKA is online now VIP Member
    Join Date
    Jan 2011
    Location
    Michigan - USA
    Posts
    3,084
    Blog Entries
    3

    Default

    Nicely done! Very cool looking aircraft. It amazes me how many different aircraft were made since the dawn of flight. I have been in aviation since 10 years old and I still learn things!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 12:16 PM #4
    flightsimg's Avatar
    flightsimg
    flightsimg is online now VIP Member
    Join Date
    Nov 2010
    Location
    Dijon (Burgundy), France
    Posts
    2,654

    Default

    Great RAF base also!
    Gérard Guichard, Dijon, Burgundy, France. i5 Intel processor, 4 Go of Ram, Nvidia GeForce 920MX, DirectX 12.0, and FSX Gold Edition with SP1, SP2. My personal flightsim website is at http://flightlessons.6te.net
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. Armstrong Whitworth Argosy
    By nikksie in forum FSX
    Replies: 2
    Last Post: 01-23-2018, 05:55 AM
  2. Armstrong Whitworth Argosy.
    By ColR1948 in forum X-Plane
    Replies: 0
    Last Post: 08-31-2017, 02:07 PM
  3. Leaving Marham: Armstrong- Whitworth Meteor NF-14 (FSX)
    By peer01 in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 26
    Last Post: 02-12-2014, 08:01 PM
  4. nvidia 660 TF vs 660 TI for FSX?
    By theskyisthelimit99 in forum PC Hardware, Video And Audio Help
    Replies: 0
    Last Post: 12-18-2012, 01:51 PM
  5. Leaving Cardiff in Style: Armstrong Whitworth Argosy BEA Cargo (FSX)
    By peer01 in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 31
    Last Post: 09-12-2011, 06:01 PM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules