Thread: GPS add-on

There's a good freeware enhanced G1000 here: https://www.scumari.nl/www/index.php
In the Main Menu, select: FlightSim/FSX/Panels/GARMIN G1000. Instructions are included and some ready-made panels for the default FSX planes can also be downloaded.
