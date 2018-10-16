Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: GPS add-on

  1. Today, 08:42 AM #1
    Jim Hall
    Jim Hall is offline Junior Member
    Join Date
    May 2016
    Posts
    97

    Default GPS add-on

    I fly the FSX Cessna 172 Skyhawk (and learning A2A Cessna 172 which is harder). Is there a better GPS add-on for my usage and would it be easy to install and use? Payware no problem.
    i7-7700k @ 4.2 Ghz, 16 GB DDR4/3000,2280 SSD M.2,Genome II Case,Nvidia GTX 1080 rear exhaust,Samsung 40" 4K UHD TV & 24" HP side monitor,Saitek pedals, Instrument Panel, trim wheel, CH Eclipse Yoke,FSX Steam,Windows 10 64 bit
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 09:39 AM #2
    tiger1962's Avatar
    tiger1962
    tiger1962 is online now Senior Member
    Join Date
    Sep 2005
    Location
    Halifax, West Yorkshire, UK
    Posts
    1,786

    Default

    There's a good freeware enhanced G1000 here: https://www.scumari.nl/www/index.php
    In the Main Menu, select: FlightSim/FSX/Panels/GARMIN G1000. Instructions are included and some ready-made panels for the default FSX planes can also be downloaded.
    Last edited by tiger1962; Today at 09:41 AM.
    Tim Wright "The older I get, the better I was..."
    Gigabyte Aorus GA-Z270X-Gaming 7, Intel i5-7600k 3.80GHz OC'd 4.2GHz, NZXT X62 Kraken, 16Gb 3500MHz Ram, 1TB & 2TB Samsung Hybrid SSD's, LG DVDRW, NVidia GTX1050Ti 4Gb, Phanteks Enthoo Pro M case, CH Yoke & Pedals, Asus K272HL 27" Monitor, Windows 10 Pro x64
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. Add-ons for FSX-SE question... can I add just add my old FSX add-ons?
    By Clutch Cargo in forum FSX
    Replies: 3
    Last Post: 10-16-2018, 12:31 PM
  2. Can I add default GPS to add on aircraft?
    By munnst in forum FSX
    Replies: 1
    Last Post: 05-30-2009, 03:24 PM
  3. How to disable FSX ( gps ), and restore FS 9 ( gps ) in all aircraft, so GPS will show up again.......
    By aviation1972 in forum FS2004
    Replies: 0
    Last Post: 08-14-2007, 08:42 AM
  4. GPS Track and GPS/NAV SWITCH
    By TurboDog in forum FS2004
    Replies: 1
    Last Post: 07-31-2003, 09:36 AM
  5. add ons add ons add ons FOR 2002... submit what u have
    By judesman in forum FS2002
    Replies: 1
    Last Post: 01-04-2002, 12:02 PM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules