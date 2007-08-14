Thread: I'm just bought MyTraffic X and I'm having trouble getting it to work. Please help.

Well after fixing the apphang/CTD problem, I decided to buy MyTrafficX as it's been on my radar for a while.
I did everything the manual said to do....but it STILL won't work. Every single time I load FSX, this error message pops up "SCENERY.CFG file error. Local scenery directory (..\..\..\..\..\MyTrafficProfessional\MyTraffic\SCENERY) in scenery Area.122 not found." The whole FAQ on that board is so confusing and it's giving me a headache. Can someone please tell me what to do in plain English?
