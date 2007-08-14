Results 1 to 3 of 3

Thread: I'm just bought MyTraffic X and I'm having trouble getting it to work. Please help.

    Well after fixing the apphang/CTD problem, I decided to buy MyTrafficX as it's been on my radar for a while.

    I did everything the manual said to do....but it STILL won't work. Every single time I load FSX, this error message pops up "SCENERY.CFG file error. Local scenery directory (..\..\..\..\..\MyTrafficProfessional\MyTraffic\SCENERY) in scenery Area.122 not found." The whole FAQ on that board is so confusing and it's giving me a headache. Can someone please tell me what to do in plain English?
    Ok I figured out what was wrong, and now I have an entirely different problem! The loading hangs at 90% and then CTD!!!!

    Log Name: Application
    Source: Application Error
    Date: 2/28/2020 7:07:32 PM
    Event ID: 1000
    Task Category: (100)
    Level: Error
    Keywords: Classic
    User: N/A
    Computer: Win7Pro-PC
    Description:
    Faulting application name: fsx.exe, version: 10.0.62615.0, time stamp: 0x559f9a9a
    Faulting module name: terrain.dll, version: 10.0.62615.0, time stamp: 0x559f9ab4
    Exception code: 0xc0000005
    Fault offset: 0x00058122
    Faulting process id: 0x1338
    Faulting application start time: 0x01d5ee931dbf821d
    Faulting application path: C:\Program Files (x86)\Steam\steamapps\common\FSX\fsx.exe
    Faulting module path: C:\Program Files (x86)\Steam\steamapps\common\FSX\terrain.dll
    Report Id: 7ad06f6c-5a87-11ea-96e5-60a44ccb96c6
    Event Xml:
    <Event xmlns="http://schemas.microsoft.com/win/2004/08/events/event">
    <System>
    <Provider Name="Application Error" />
    <EventID Qualifiers="0">1000</EventID>
    <Level>2</Level>
    <Task>100</Task>
    <Keywords>0x80000000000000</Keywords>
    <TimeCreated SystemTime="2020-02-29T00:07:32.000000000Z" />
    <EventRecordID>917780</EventRecordID>
    <Channel>Application</Channel>
    <Computer>Win7Pro-PC</Computer>
    <Security />
    </System>
    <EventData>
    <Data>fsx.exe</Data>
    <Data>10.0.62615.0</Data>
    <Data>559f9a9a</Data>
    <Data>terrain.dll</Data>
    <Data>10.0.62615.0</Data>
    <Data>559f9ab4</Data>
    <Data>c0000005</Data>
    <Data>00058122</Data>
    <Data>1338</Data>
    <Data>01d5ee931dbf821d</Data>
    <Data>C:\Program Files (x86)\Steam\steamapps\common\FSX\fsx.exe</Data>
    <Data>C:\Program Files (x86)\Steam\steamapps\common\FSX\terrain.dll</Data>
    <Data>7ad06f6c-5a87-11ea-96e5-60a44ccb96c6</Data>
    </EventData>
    </Event>


    Somebody please help me
    Ok....I know this is a triple post but....I got it to work and I figured out what was wrong. I accidentally edited the wrong scenery.cfg in a blind attempt to install it the first time. (the one inside the steamapps/fsx directory instead of the users/all users one.)
