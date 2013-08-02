I have been using FSX on my PC with the same setup for a few years. It has now started crash straight after I choose "FLY Now".
It crashes to a black screen with no video output until I press the restart button on the PC and it goes straight into shutdown mode.
I have removed my joystick as it was playing up ( not working properley ) in case this was the cause, no change.
I started to use the Cessna with G1000 so I could play with GPS and autopilot flights and it has not worked since!
I reconfigured to another aircraft but it continues to crash.
My System:
Windows 7 Home Premium SP1
Intel [email protected]
8MB Ram
Nvidia Geforce GTX760 4MB
Thanks in advance for any help,
Bumble
