Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Motor Vehicles in the Sky !?

  1. Today, 12:54 AM #1
    TomG628
    TomG628 is offline Junior Member
    Join Date
    Jul 2013
    Posts
    33

    Default Motor Vehicles in the Sky !?

    No, I'm not going crazy. At least I don't think I am.
    Just getting familiar with a new system and Prepar3d ver 4, I was taking off on the main runway 4-22 at my home airport KAVP when I thought I saw a string of planes flying very fast above. Turns out they were motor vehicles including large tractor trailers! I reversed my takeoff on the opposite runway and there they were again. It appears they were road and street vehicles flying above instead of on the highways. Any ideas on this one? If it helps, I have Prepar3d version 4, Orbx Global, Vector, and LC North America, and Active Sky for Prepar3d 4. Thanks. Tom
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 01:27 AM #2
    lnuss's Avatar
    lnuss
    lnuss is offline Top Gun
    Join Date
    Mar 2005
    Location
    Westminster, CO
    Posts
    6,985

    Default

    I've seen that occasionally in both FSX and P3D V2 (my latest version). I don't know the cause, but you're not alone.

    Larry N.

    As Skylab would say:
    Remember: Aviation is NOT an exact Science!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. Simmers Sky/Overland Airports and ground vehicles.
    By pschlute in forum FS2004
    Replies: 0
    Last Post: 03-19-2010, 07:03 AM
  2. Steering the Ford Tri-motor/FS9
    By TKessel in forum The Outer Marker
    Replies: 1
    Last Post: 11-16-2003, 04:30 PM
  3. Atlanta Motor Speedway Race Car Project
    By bmolony in forum FS2002
    Replies: 17
    Last Post: 09-29-2002, 06:21 PM
  4. Atlanta Motor Speedway scenery
    By bmolony in forum FS2002
    Replies: 14
    Last Post: 09-13-2002, 06:09 PM
  5. Ford Tri-Motor
    By Milkman in forum The Outer Marker
    Replies: 3
    Last Post: 04-15-2002, 12:26 PM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules