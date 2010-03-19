Thread: Motor Vehicles in the Sky !?

No, I'm not going crazy. At least I don't think I am.
Just getting familiar with a new system and Prepar3d ver 4, I was taking off on the main runway 4-22 at my home airport KAVP when I thought I saw a string of planes flying very fast above. Turns out they were motor vehicles including large tractor trailers! I reversed my takeoff on the opposite runway and there they were again. It appears they were road and street vehicles flying above instead of on the highways. Any ideas on this one? If it helps, I have Prepar3d version 4, Orbx Global, Vector, and LC North America, and Active Sky for Prepar3d 4. Thanks. Tom
