Thread: bushp04 is back

Hello forum friends,
I thought I'd check in and say 'Hello.' My system is down, Microsoft's Evil Plot to block me forever (by killing Win 7 support has forced me to think about upgrading to 10 ( I mean, what other choices are there to operate FSX?), also I'll have to buy a super-sized system to even run FSX decently. Oh, boo-hoo, Dagwood! Poor bushp04!
Everyone on here has always been kind, bearing with my newby-like (it must seem) questions. I've always been and still very appreciative of the Forum Members.
Best regards, and hope to see you soon!
Len Welch
bushp04
Bookmarks