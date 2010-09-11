Thread: bushp04 is back

Results 1 to 2 of 2

    Hello forum friends,
    I thought I'd check in and say 'Hello.' My system is down, Microsoft's Evil Plot to block me forever (by killing Win 7 support has forced me to think about upgrading to 10 ( I mean, what other choices are there to operate FSX?), also I'll have to buy a super-sized system to even run FSX decently. Oh, boo-hoo, Dagwood! Poor bushp04!

    Everyone on here has always been kind, bearing with my newby-like (it must seem) questions. I've always been and still very appreciative of the Forum Members.

    Best regards, and hope to see you soon!

    Len Welch
    bushp04

    "Fly Southern, Y'all"

    bushp04
    Hey, I'm still using WinXP! No reason you can't keep going on with Win7. The Boogeyman won't come and eat your Win7 computer for lunch!
    Mr Zippy

    Emachines T3418 AMD 3400+ processor 2GHZ/256KB L2 Cashe 2Gig Ram 160Gig HDD NVidia GEForce 6100 GPU Running WinXP Home Can't believe it still works! Running FSX Standard with SP1 and SP2
