Thread: Woai help again

I know, Here we go again................. Please help. I had a major issue with DELL. They had to make a New User Profile for me on my PC, they swore up and down nothing would go wrong, well it did. I lost ALL my AI planes, even Default. It's like I'm flying in a ghost land. It may be a simple fix, I have no clue. I have everything backed up I just can't figure out how to get them working. The WOAI Folder is still in Sim Objects & all files are there also. Does not make any sense that when I fly, there's nothing but me. I click on Aircraft View & don't see any AI anywhere. I fly for miles, nothing. So, I'm trying to use the WOAI Installer & that won't work. My question is............ Is there someone that would get on Team Viewer & Discord to help me figure this out. I have literally Hundreds of dollars & Hundreds of hours invested in my sim & it won't work correctly. I'm not good with computers, it took me forever to get this working right & Dell Screwed the Pooch for me. The picture I included is of the Installer, the Target pull down to switch from 2004 to FSX is grayed out & not available to use. Let me know if you can help. Thank you. P.S. The Profile the Copied to make the New Profile was Deleted By Dell. They can't roll anything back.
