Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Woai help again

  1. Today, 03:59 PM #1
    Prostock's Avatar
    Prostock
    Prostock is online now Member
    Join Date
    May 2006
    Location
    massachusetts, usa
    Posts
    357

    Default Woai help again

    I know, Here we go again................. Please help. I had a major issue with DELL. They had to make a New User Profile for me on my PC, they swore up and down nothing would go wrong, well it did. I lost ALL my AI planes, even Default. It's like I'm flying in a ghost land. It may be a simple fix, I have no clue. I have everything backed up I just can't figure out how to get them working. The WOAI Folder is still in Sim Objects & all files are there also. Does not make any sense that when I fly, there's nothing but me. I click on Aircraft View & don't see any AI anywhere. I fly for miles, nothing. So, I'm trying to use the WOAI Installer & that won't work. My question is............ Is there someone that would get on Team Viewer & Discord to help me figure this out. I have literally Hundreds of dollars & Hundreds of hours invested in my sim & it won't work correctly. I'm not good with computers, it took me forever to get this working right & Dell Screwed the Pooch for me. The picture I included is of the Installer, the Target pull down to switch from 2004 to FSX is grayed out & not available to use. Let me know if you can help. Thank you. P.S. The Profile the Copied to make the New Profile was Deleted By Dell. They can't roll anything back.
    Attached Images Attached Images  
    Last edited by Prostock; Today at 04:13 PM.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 05:08 PM #2
    HPR7 mad!'s Avatar
    HPR7 mad!
    HPR7 mad! is online now Junior Member
    Join Date
    Jul 2012
    Location
    Devon, UK
    Posts
    99

    Default

    Hiya

    I have checked my WOAI installer, and as you say it is greyed out, but
    on mine, I can still click the arrow and it will give me the option as you
    can see in the screenshots below to choose FS9 or FSX. You should also
    be able to go for a manual install as in the last piccy.

    Click image for larger version.  Name: WOAI.jpg  Views: 3  Size: 210.3 KB  ID: 215917

    Click image for larger version.  Name: WOAI1.jpg  Views: 3  Size: 210.3 KB  ID: 215918

    Click image for larger version.  Name: WOAI2.jpg  Views: 3  Size: 231.5 KB  ID: 215919

    If you are struggling to find you FS installs, you can use the Flight 1
    registry repair tool, its at the following link, 4th entry down, might be
    worth a try, I am on W10 64 bit, don't know if it makes a difference

    https://www.flight1.com/view.asp?page=library

    Cheers
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. Switzerland Once Again, Again, Again...
    By American B777-223ER in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 12
    Last Post: 06-04-2018, 11:39 AM
  2. Up to date WOAI compatible LH BA and QX ai and missing WOAI DAL pack.
    By Speedbird ATC in forum FSX
    Replies: 11
    Last Post: 08-18-2014, 07:48 PM
  3. Help fs2004 fps help help help help help help help help
    By enginotrom in forum FS2004
    Replies: 11
    Last Post: 03-04-2011, 07:06 AM
  4. Changing wing views again again
    By kenneth2300 in forum FS2004
    Replies: 0
    Last Post: 10-25-2007, 12:04 PM
  5. Musings of an on again, off again sim pilot.
    By bill2759 in forum FS2004
    Replies: 9
    Last Post: 11-13-2003, 07:31 AM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules