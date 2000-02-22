My home airport is in Nova Scotia, which is well rendered, especially with the add-on landclass files from the late Rick Zenkner (novasclc.zip). I have Ultimate Terrain Canada installed. But what I have found is that with or without UT, the provinces of New Brunswick and Prince Edward Island are missing from FSX, or rather, completely corrupted. When I load the FSX World Map, these provinces appear as featureless green areas, and flying over these areas is a bizarre experience :-). Does anyone else have this experience and if so, can suggest a solution? I have FSX Gold/Acceleration installed on a Windows 10 box with tons of RAM and a 2GB Nvidia graphics card.
Bookmarks