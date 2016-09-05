Thread: Arriving to the end of the world

Nice shots!!Years ago the approach to Hong Kong airport had a hugely sharp right turn to final to avoid flying into a mountain. Or take the "short cut" and risk being shot down by the locals.In fact traveling when up the Formosa Straight on our LPH, we were expected to have all possible hands on deck to prove we weren't trying to stage an attack on the locals either.Not following either of those two procedures correctly might have brought you and those with you to the end of this world as we know it.Of course now that's all straightened out those same locals and after them the rest of the world are fighting the corona virus.Michael