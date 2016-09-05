Results 1 to 5 of 5

Thread: Arriving to the end of the world

    Default Arriving to the end of the world

    Aerolíneas Argentinas A340-300, en route SAEZ-SAWH.

    Turn right before the world ends:
    On final for runway 25
    What did I use? Orbx Base+Vector+Southamerica landclass and mesh (free), Wilco A340 VC, and ActiveSky for WX.
    Best regards,
    Luis Hernández
    Default

    Looking good! I was just there. Currently sitting on the Falklands waiting to start on my next leg.
    Default

    Nice shots!!

    Years ago the approach to Hong Kong airport had a hugely sharp right turn to final to avoid flying into a mountain. Or take the "short cut" and risk being shot down by the locals.

    In fact traveling when up the Formosa Straight on our LPH, we were expected to have all possible hands on deck to prove we weren't trying to stage an attack on the locals either.

    Not following either of those two procedures correctly might have brought you and those with you to the end of this world as we know it.

    Of course now that's all straightened out those same locals and after them the rest of the world are fighting the corona virus.

    Michael
    Default

    Good Luck!! Mama San likes hitting the bars and Mae Ling will hardly go anywhere without her!

    Michael
    Default

    I had no idea that’s why they did that!
