Thread: Denver edge CloudFlare server

On this website and another site that uses CloudFlare including my own website, the Denver edge server causes the page to load like absolute crap, and often times I see in my browser bottom left waiting for such and such site. Yet, if I use a different location with my VPN now out of Chicago I don't get this.
Now this is NOT a VPN thing. With my website I don't use a VPN since most are blocked and my location is near Denver so I get this issue connecting to the Denver edge server. Since I have a VPN I can verify certain edge server locations and not using Denver the website's load fine.
On my website I verified that it was a CloudFlare Denver edge server issue by bypassing CloudFlare with my hosts file and my site loaded fine. Now I opened a ticket with CloudFlare about this several weeks ago and got a BS email back saying we are a caching CDN and all that rot which I know, duh! Then they closed my ticket and nothing was done. In the CloudFlare community I even opened a topic. Nothing done.
So we have a CloudFlare Denver edge server issue and if you would, open a ticket with CloudFlare and let them know.
Again, I have this Denver edge server issue with my website, the sevenforums.com website and your website. All use CloudFlare. And so far it's just the Denver edge server. With me using a Chicago location now I have no trouble.
