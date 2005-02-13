I ran into a problem today with my spektrum 8 controller on my real flight 9 sim. It was working fine when my dad found an old Microsoft combat sim from ‘98 that we tried to bind the spek8 to. With no luck we tried to play the rf9 and the controls were totally wacky. I tried everything from resetting to factory settings, rebooting the computer, uninstalling the old ‘98 program, trying different controllers( spektrum 5, e and 5e). From what I can tell, when I go to the controller edit page and try to assign controls to aileron, it unassigns when I assign the elevator on the same stick, even making sure not to move it up and down when assigning. The throttle and Rudder do the same thing. When I put the controller gadget up it looks like the sticks glitch out and the left one is stuck in the corners. I’m really hoping I don’t have to uninstall it.. I’m hoping not to loose my scores on the challenges.. if anyone knows anything about this I’d love some feedback! Thanks much - linabean
