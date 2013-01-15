Thread: Multiplayer - Is it still available for non Steam FSX Deluxe?

Multiplayer - Is it still available for non Steam FSX Deluxe?
Hello,
Long time simmer but never have joined any servers.
Does anyone still do multiplayer flight Sim? Is Vatsim the best option and is it still up and running.
I know, Google is your friend.....but it wasn't. After Googling and jumping back and forth and here and there for about half an hour I was more confused than ever. Couldn't find a solid answer. Maybe I just developed a mental block and can't see it.
Can someone point me in the right direction here?
Thanks
ROG Strix X470 Gaming MoBo
Ryzen 7 2700X CPU
Crucial 1TB MX500 2.5" Internal SSD
G.SKILL Flare X Series 16GB (2 x 8GB) DDR4 3200
Bookmarks