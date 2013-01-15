Thread: Multiplayer - Is it still available for non Steam FSX Deluxe?

Results 1 to 2 of 2

Multiplayer - Is it still available for non Steam FSX Deluxe?

    Hello,
    Long time simmer but never have joined any servers.

    Does anyone still do multiplayer flight Sim? Is Vatsim the best option and is it still up and running.

    I know, Google is your friend.....but it wasn't. After Googling and jumping back and forth and here and there for about half an hour I was more confused than ever. Couldn't find a solid answer. Maybe I just developed a mental block and can't see it.

    Can someone point me in the right direction here?

    Thanks
    Multiplayer has two basic ways to operate, one connecting to a server of some sort and the other is connecting direct. Both options are still there in the software, and I used the direct connect method for over twenty years, until my friend died last year. I know Vatsim is still out there, and I think there may be other servers, but I'm not familiar with them. Others likely will chime in here.

