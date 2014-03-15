Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Tierra Del Fuego and Cruising the Tip of South America

    Default Tierra Del Fuego and Cruising the Tip of South America

    Since I was down there, I rented a 172 to do some sightseeing! A few interesting shots and a Von Peerhoven wheels wetting .

    PART 1

    Headed east to land on the furthest island I could find

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr018.jpg  Views: 2  Size: 117.3 KB  ID: 215886

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr019.jpg  Views: 2  Size: 174.6 KB  ID: 215887

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr020.jpg  Views: 2  Size: 147.9 KB  ID: 215888

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr021.jpg  Views: 2  Size: 175.6 KB  ID: 215889

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr022.jpg  Views: 2  Size: 90.7 KB  ID: 215890

    Approach and landing on a spit of land

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr023.jpg  Views: 2  Size: 130.7 KB  ID: 215891

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr024.jpg  Views: 2  Size: 151.1 KB  ID: 215892

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr025.jpg  Views: 3  Size: 132.2 KB  ID: 215893

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr026.jpg  Views: 2  Size: 158.8 KB  ID: 215894

    Anyone up for fishing?

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr027.jpg  Views: 2  Size: 165.1 KB  ID: 215895

    Please see PART 2
    Default

    PART 2

    Checking out the SAWH area and then west for another remote landing spot

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr000.jpg  Views: 5  Size: 129.7 KB  ID: 215896

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr001.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 109.7 KB  ID: 215897

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr004.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 78.5 KB  ID: 215898

    SAWH

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr008.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 109.8 KB  ID: 215899

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr010.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 75.3 KB  ID: 215900

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr011.jpg  Views: 5  Size: 104.5 KB  ID: 215901

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr012.jpg  Views: 5  Size: 136.4 KB  ID: 215902

    Approach and landing

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr014.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 74.5 KB  ID: 215903

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr015.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 130.2 KB  ID: 215904

    The Von Peerhoven touch!

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr016.jpg  Views: 5  Size: 65.4 KB  ID: 215905

    Just wet wheels and undercarriage

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr017.jpg  Views: 5  Size: 104.7 KB  ID: 215906

    Thanks for viewing!
