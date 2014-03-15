Thread: Tierra Del Fuego and Cruising the Tip of South America

Since I was down there, I rented a 172 to do some sightseeing! A few interesting shots and a Von Peerhoven wheels wetting .
PART 1
Headed east to land on the furthest island I could find
Approach and landing on a spit of land
Anyone up for fishing?
Please see PART 2
Senior Rookie Bragware: FSX Gold - Acceleration | HP Omen Obelisk Desktop | Intel Core i7 3.2 Ghz |16GB | NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 | 1TB HD | 256 GB SSD (Gaming Computer)
REX Worldwide Airports HD
AS16 + ASCA
ORBX Global BASE
ORBX Freeware Airports
PART 2
Checking out the SAWH area and then west for another remote landing spot
SAWH
Approach and landing
The Von Peerhoven touch!
Just wet wheels and undercarriage
Thanks for viewing!
