Shalom and greetings all my pals,
Presenting a nice year 1984 Sarajevo Winter Olympics flight by MD-83 from LIRN Naples International Airport located 4 miles northeast of the city of Naples, Italy to LQSA Sarajevo International Airport located eight miles west of downtown Sarajevo in old Yugoslavia
On airborne to climb to Fl250 after take off from runway 24 now making 180 degree right turn toward east to start the route TEA M736 NAVAG L5 SPL Y88 VRANA KG
Now cruising at Fl250 across mountains of Riserva Naturale Orientata Fara San Martino
Approaching eastern shores of Italy to get ready to leave Italy
Approaching to pass Chieti that is suburb of Pescara where you can see highway route number SS5 across the screenshot
Passing view of city of Pescara that is blocked by clouds and its next door LIBP Pescara Abruzzo Airport located 2.5 miles from the centre of Pescara, Italy
Crossing waters of Adriatic Sea
Cruising across the same sea
On descent on way to runway 11 entering old Yugoslavia
On final runway approach battling snowstorm
Making proper descent rate adjustment
Because of regulations of the forums not permitting more than 10 screenshots, please be kind enough to go to this hyperlink below to view rest of the exciting approach
Here is the hyperlink: https://tonymadgehjg.proboards.com/t...ympics-service
Thank you for viewing. Stay tuned for next exciting flight.
Regards,
Aharon
Bookmarks