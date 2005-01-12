Brand new flightsim.com member here.
As a former licensed and certified IR PP, I've been enjoying (entertainment?) re-kindling my old piloting skills that I thought I'd never use again. Thank You Very Much, Lockheed P3D.
Upgraded my graphics card in mid-Jan. 2020. Then, booted system approx 3 times before sitting idle for about another 3 weeks. During last session on P3D, I was on an IFR flight plan and was given some very nonsensical and erratic instruction from the P3D Virtual Air Traffic Controller.
After the 3 week respite, my SIM PC had trouble booting. Further attempts to re-boot got worse and worse until ultimate failure. Even the recovery disk that I made prior to complete crash was useless. Luckily for me, my PC was still under warranty from the retail seller of the video card. A complete OS installation solved my problem. BUT WHAT WAS THE CAUSE?
I have no proof, but, my suspicion is that Lockheed Martin maliciously infected my PC with some kind of fatal virus AS PUNISHMENT FOR VIOLATION OF THEIR EULA.
Have registered with FlightSim.com in order to post this "conspiracy theory" to the community.
Please respond if you have knowledge of a similar experience, or, if you think my suspicion is absolutely crazy?
Because I now have to decide if I want risk re-installing P3D, or not.
