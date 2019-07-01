He guys,
Im based in the UK. I am regretfully having to sell my simulator due to personal cercustances that i havent used much at all. I spend most of the time enjoying building it though!!
Forward and Aft
I bought simworld Forward and Aft overhead panels and did the electronics and all the backlighting myself, its not to a high skill level but works fine. There is a mixture of Leo bodner and pokeys cards. Backlight has been done as per Elephant 737, if you’ve seen what he has done I used a similar approach. All gauges are simworld with the can bus system.
Sim world mip & Monitors
I used their backlighting pcbs, and wired switches etc to Leo bodner cards. The fire warnings cautions etc use the sim box (Simworld system) same loop as Overheads.
CP Flight MCP and 2 x EFIS Pro
Motorized Throttle
This is one of Torsten Mullers, from Germany. Works fine except one of the trim wheels, doesn't spin as it should.
2 X Ace Yolks barely used at all.
2 x Flight Deck Solutions CDU mk1
Sim Solution Pedestal - except Fire panel
I have Flight Deck solutions board and digit boards from Hispapanels.
Its all amber Leds, but the MIP backlighting (simworld pcbs) are Gold, so its just gels to make them amber.
Also! The main PC i7, 16gb Ram GPU GTX 1080
A second pc with very good components
Prosim 737 License, the latest!! Updated
Prepared 3d, full
A fair bit of sim software etc
Collection Only, preferbly to sell as a unit but may consider selling in parts. Photos on request.
Lee
