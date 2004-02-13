Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Around the World Leg 7

    Default Around the World Leg 7

    Ushuaia International Malvine Island (SAWH) Ushuaia, Argentina to Mount Pleasant (EGYP) Mount Pleasant, Falkland Island

    PART 1

    The route:

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr000.jpg  Views: 1  Size: 99.1 KB  ID: 215860

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr001.jpg  Views: 1  Size: 109.8 KB  ID: 215861

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr002.jpg  Views: 1  Size: 116.8 KB  ID: 215862

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr003.jpg  Views: 1  Size: 151.8 KB  ID: 215863

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr004.jpg  Views: 1  Size: 92.0 KB  ID: 215864

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr005.jpg  Views: 1  Size: 45.5 KB  ID: 215865

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr006.jpg  Views: 1  Size: 62.8 KB  ID: 215866

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr007.jpg  Views: 1  Size: 115.5 KB  ID: 215867

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr008.jpg  Views: 1  Size: 126.2 KB  ID: 215868

    Please see PART 2
    Default

    PART 2

    Descent and landing.

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr009.jpg  Views: 0  Size: 129.2 KB  ID: 215869

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr010.jpg  Views: 0  Size: 80.1 KB  ID: 215870

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr011.jpg  Views: 0  Size: 119.5 KB  ID: 215871

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr012.jpg  Views: 0  Size: 88.2 KB  ID: 215872

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr013.jpg  Views: 0  Size: 90.2 KB  ID: 215873

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr014.jpg  Views: 0  Size: 80.0 KB  ID: 215874

    No apron, hangers! Just a tower. Guess we are getting our shoes dirty

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr015.jpg  Views: 0  Size: 137.2 KB  ID: 215875
