Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Windows 10 'cheat'

  1. Today, 02:51 PM #1
    ChristoffNY
    ChristoffNY is offline Member
    Join Date
    Apr 2012
    Posts
    232

    Default Windows 10 'cheat'

    Hi all,

    Like many of you I now have to update my computer to Windows 10 owing to the ceasing of support by Microsoft to my current OS.

    I understand FSX + Acceleration should install and run fine; however what about the add-ons?

    Am I going to have to painstakingly reinstall my add ons, or is there a 'cheat' to transfer the aircraft and scenery over to the new install? Say move the Scenery and Sim Objects folders to an external hard drive then move them to the new install registers over-writing the one in place?

    Regards,

    ChristoffNY
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 02:59 PM #2
    tiger1962's Avatar
    tiger1962
    tiger1962 is online now Senior Member
    Join Date
    Sep 2005
    Location
    Halifax, West Yorkshire, UK
    Posts
    1,782

    Default

    Don't do a clean install, it's not necessary. Just have the Windows 10 installer update your existing system, then manually update your video, sound and controller drivers. That's all there is to it.
    Tim Wright "The older I get, the better I was..."
    Gigabyte Aorus GA-Z270X-Gaming 7, Intel i5-7600k 3.80GHz OC'd 4.2GHz, NZXT X62 Kraken, 16Gb 3500MHz Ram, 1TB & 2TB Samsung Hybrid SSD's, LG DVDRW, NVidia GTX1050Ti 4Gb, Phanteks Enthoo Pro M case, CH Yoke & Pedals, Asus K272HL 27" Monitor, Windows 10 Pro x64
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. To Windows 10 or not to Windows 10, that is the question!
    By taslss in forum FSX
    Replies: 10
    Last Post: 08-11-2016, 12:45 PM
  2. Windows 8.1 and Windows 10 and X-plane 10
    By flightsimjarfe in forum X-Plane Screen Shots And Videos
    Replies: 1
    Last Post: 09-17-2015, 08:09 PM
  3. Windows 7, Windows 8.1, Windows 10
    By Timberleaf in forum The Outer Marker
    Replies: 1
    Last Post: 08-27-2015, 11:41 AM
  4. CHEAT LANDING- "MILE HI" CRATER AIRPORT
    By DSWART35 in forum FS2002
    Replies: 2
    Last Post: 10-11-2002, 09:36 AM
  5. oK, the truth is I Cheat!!!...there it is, I've out'd myself.........................
    By tailboom in forum FS2002
    Replies: 13
    Last Post: 05-31-2002, 08:30 PM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules