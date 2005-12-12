I setup an ai flight plan for one of my ai seaplanes (Sandringham). I have used this aircraft before and it worked no problem.
So now I am using a new ai water base, the aircraft starts up, taxi to the hold short then stops and doesn't contact tower to announce it is there. The radio works OK because it contacted tower to get clearance to taxi.
At first I thought it was a fault with the water base, then I tried another seaplane I know that works and that taxi to the hold, announce it's there then gets clearance to take off, so it isn't a faulty water base.
I compared the two aircraft.cfg's to see if I could see if something was missing from the Sandringham and all seems fine, so any ideas please?
Col.
