Results 1 to 5 of 5

Thread: Air Maldives Convair CV-440 1975 repaint

  1. Today, 05:06 AM #1
    coronado990's Avatar
    coronado990
    coronado990 is online now Member
    Join Date
    Nov 2010
    Location
    Australian
    Posts
    154

    Default Air Maldives Convair CV-440 1975 repaint

    Hi,

    This repaint of a CV-440 comes from the naturally beautiful Maldives.
    It was uploaded just now so, it should be available within 24 hours.

    Some info:

    Air Maldives came into existence in 1974, with the assistance of the Sri Lankan Air Force. Two Convair CV-440 Metropolitans were acquired from Caribbean United Airlines, and it started scheduled services on October 9 1974. Apart from an internal route network, it also flew internationally to Colombo, Sri Lanka. In 1976 it went through reorganization. However, in May 1977, the Maldivian government grounded its two Convair 440s, and freezed its accounts, forcing it to cease operations. A new carrier, Maldive International Airlines, was formed as a subsidiary of Indian Airlines Corporations, and began domestic operations in 1981. However, it was also unsuccessful, and was succeeded on September 30, 1984 by Maldives Airways, a new state operation with ambitious Mideast backing.

    Pics of its Convair CV-440
    Click image for larger version.  Name: 2 Air maldives CV-440.jpg  Views: 5  Size: 155.9 KB  ID: 215829
    Click image for larger version.  Name: 3 Air maldives CV-440.jpg  Views: 5  Size: 111.9 KB  ID: 215830
    Click image for larger version.  Name: 5 Air maldives CV-440.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 248.7 KB  ID: 215831
    Click image for larger version.  Name: 6 Air maldives CV-440.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 109.8 KB  ID: 215832

    Ted
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 05:14 AM #2
    peer01's Avatar
    peer01
    peer01 is online now Top Gun
    Join Date
    Dec 2007
    Location
    Amsterdam, Holland
    Posts
    28,337

    Default

    You know I like this Ted!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 05:30 AM #3
    coronado990's Avatar
    coronado990
    coronado990 is online now Member
    Join Date
    Nov 2010
    Location
    Australian
    Posts
    154

    Default

    I knew you'd like it Peer, it's a prop

    Speaking of which, where is Col these days? He loves the props as well.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 05:37 AM #4
    peer01's Avatar
    peer01
    peer01 is online now Top Gun
    Join Date
    Dec 2007
    Location
    Amsterdam, Holland
    Posts
    28,337

    Default

    I'll send you a PM
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  5. Today, 05:46 AM #5
    coronado990's Avatar
    coronado990
    coronado990 is online now Member
    Join Date
    Nov 2010
    Location
    Australian
    Posts
    154

    Default

    Ok, Peer.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. LAGE (Lineas Aereas de Guinea Ecuatorial) Convair CV-440
    By coronado990 in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 5
    Last Post: 09-27-2019, 05:38 PM
  2. CV-440 Finnair on a cold flight
    By Peer in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 16
    Last Post: 03-15-2006, 04:45 PM
  3. CV-440 Rhoades Aviation
    By Peer in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 20
    Last Post: 12-15-2003, 08:08 AM
  4. Convair 440
    By drod46 in forum FS2002
    Replies: 3
    Last Post: 05-08-2003, 06:39 PM
  5. Cargoflight in British Columbia with a CV 440 / C131F
    By Peer in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 15
    Last Post: 04-02-2003, 01:59 PM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules