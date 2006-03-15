Thread: Air Maldives Convair CV-440 1975 repaint

Hi,
Air Maldives came into existence in 1974, with the assistance of the Sri Lankan Air Force. Two Convair CV-440 Metropolitans were acquired from Caribbean United Airlines, and it started scheduled services on October 9 1974. Apart from an internal route network, it also flew internationally to Colombo, Sri Lanka. In 1976 it went through reorganization. However, in May 1977, the Maldivian government grounded its two Convair 440s, and freezed its accounts, forcing it to cease operations. A new carrier, Maldive International Airlines, was formed as a subsidiary of Indian Airlines Corporations, and began domestic operations in 1981. However, it was also unsuccessful, and was succeeded on September 30, 1984 by Maldives Airways, a new state operation with ambitious Mideast backing.
