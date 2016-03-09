Thread: Playing around near Penzance Part 2

Playing around near Penzance Part 2
Before the RW interfered we had just landed at EGLA. Now we're finishing the trip to EGHQ (Newquay) via EGHD.
For the sake of the series we're still operating on RW weather from the other day. I didn't even check to see what today's weather was.
I hope this wasn't too disjointed!! As usual I'm leaning heavily on the ORBX scenery. In this case UK.
