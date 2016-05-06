Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: FSRealWX question.

    HoratioWondersocks
    Hello All
    I have been using FSRealWX weather Pro and also 3 for sometime. My question to fellow users have you noticed wild wind direction changes that result in the plane your flying being shoved around the sky in a most unsettling and increasingly irritating manner.
    I know that turbulence is a part of flying, but surely not every flight and this extreme magnitude too.
    As well as this more often than not during the course of a flight the external wind speed will increase as I approach cruise altitude until reaches 99kts (it will actually be more than this) ,but 99kts seems to be the max that FSRealWX will display.
    In short!
    Has anyone here at Fs.com experienced anything similar.
    PS I also experiance sudden dramatic airspeed changes as well, for instance as an example I may go from m75 to 60 in an instant or vice versa.

    Cheers Andrew
    mrzippy
    Hiya, Socks! I still use the "real weather" part of my Sim. Yeah, I know it's not updating anymore but if you just hit OK, it puts in whatever weather was available for that particular day when the updating stopped. Depending on where I am flying, the altitude, and conditions, I feel like I'm being bounced around like a basketball!

    It might have to do with the prevailing winds at high altitude.
Forum Rules