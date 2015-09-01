The Ju 88 C-4 and C-4 Late are two of the new aircraft coming to expansion of IL-2 Cliffs of Dover Blitz, TFS 5.0, including the highly anticipated North African theatre of war.
Ju-88C-4 - long wingspan model with uprated Jumo 211F, (rated at max 1340 PS) with three 7.92mm MGs and one 20mm MG/FFM. Also includes single upper rear gun positions. This was used as a night fighter, night intruder and also a heavy day fighter in Maritime patrols over the Bay of Biscay, English Channel and Mediterranean.
Ju-88C-4-Late - long wingspan model with uprated Jumo 211F with three 7.92mm MG's, one nose 20mm MG/FFM and two 20mm MG/FFM's mounted in gondola pod. Also includes dual upper rear gun positions, but the lower rear facing gun in gondola is removed. This was used as a night fighter, night intruder and also a heavy day fighter in Maritime patrols over the Bay of Biscay, English Channel and Mediterranean.
Featuring latest map work.
All components, including damage modelling, dust, flight models and North African map are a WIP and may change in release version.
Cheers,
Pattle
