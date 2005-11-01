Everyone,
Greg Peters brought to my attention some anomalies and issues with this release. What happened is Mach-1 apparently, and unbeknownst to me, released (2) versions of BNA back in 2007. I re-did the 2020 Edition using the oldest version. Greg educated me on a newer version (v11) which had several changes including a missing texture.
As a result, the past few days I have been re-doing my previous work to blend with version (v11) and completely new full release is now available here https://library.avsim.net/sendfile.p...tp&DLID=216594 and later today here at Flightsim!
The new version is titled KBNA2020Edition_V2
* The new addition will fix the over zealous night lighting at Terminal E.
* Missing parking garage texture included with better lighting.
* Ramp lighting.
* Darker and more realistic terminal building lighting at night.
* Option for users to choose between two textures sets: DXT1(no mips) and DXT3(with mips).
Very sorry for the problems. Greg Peters has also edited a more up to date Afcad which is included.
Grau (Mitch)
