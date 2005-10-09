Thread: menu bar

Results 1 to 2 of 2

    Default menu bar

    The menu bar that is usually in the upper left of most pages is gone. Can anyone provide the key strokes to get it BACK? Cat ran over the key board. Thanks
    Default

    Right click in the middle of your screen?
