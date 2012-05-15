For all the past years I have flown in Paris in FSX I wondered about the disappearance of Butte Montmartre and the iconic Sacre Coeur. As a Francophile and a simmer I recall being fond of circling the very nicely modeled Basilica and appreciated the effort that went into modeling it.
It seems however that the last time I saw it was in my "Century of Flight" edition.
It was a complete mystery why and when the Butte which dominated the topography and the Basilica then shrunk down to almost nothing. I have reinstalled FSX from the source disks maybe three times while setting up newer flight computers. The only Paris changes I made were a highly detailed airport add-on of LFPG Paris De Gaulle.
Today I finally flew the Bell206 right up to the known Latitude (48d 53' 12") and Longitude (2d 20' 35") and took a pic. I was amazed to find that the fine model that I remember was replaced by this non-descript building (see attached screen shot.) The Butte on which the building sits is incorrectly represented in the terrain model as flat as a pancake!
How could this be? Have other other Francophile-Simmers out there encountered the same unforgivable error?
