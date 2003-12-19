Thread: Unknown Aircraft

Can anyone tell me the type of aircraft this is behind the blond? Is there one available for my FSX library?
Looks like a Beechcraft D18S. Plenty downloads and repaints on this site's library!
FS2004 Beechcraft D18S. VC and no-VC models included. Package includes Gmax aircraft with "hand-flyer" flight dynamics and features a beautiful custom era correct panel and easy-to-read virtual cockpit, photoreal exterior textures and gauges, matching interior, VC gauge backlighting, specular highlites in the VC and HTML checklists. Sounds recommended for this aircraft are BA_GBR.ZIP by Mike Hambly. By Milton Shupe, Scott Thomas and Andre Folkers.
Rick
Try searching for the Milton Shupe Beechcraft D18: d18swfsxms.zip
Edit: Downwind beat me to it!
You guys are alright! Thanks!
Mike G.

