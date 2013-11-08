Thread: RTW Retro Flight #117 Rotterdam to Liverpool . . . . . 1962

Dan-Air flight 109 is a Douglas DC-3 on a flight from Rotterdam to Liverpool Speke (EHRD - EGGP). We have 300 gallons of fuel on board for the 278 nm flight. We are expecting moderate cloud cover and good visibility for the flight. We will be cruising at 6,000 feet.
Aircraft: Douglas DC-3. The model is MS FS2004. The 1950s Dan-Air paint is by Ed Knapp.
Propliner AI & Traffic: CalClassic & FS Aviator - Tom Gibson, Mike Stevens, Jason Krogmann, Manuel Jagmann, Bill Towers, Nikko Yaginuma, Richard Wright, Frederick Coleman, Dave Jones, Paul Haak, Marty Lochmiller, Ake Lindberg, Harland Sandberg, Richard Wright and Gary Harper. At www.calclassic.com
Scenery and Add-ons: MS FS2004 v9.1 Standard and:
- Rotterdam Airport is from the 1961 Central Europe scenery package by Wolfgang Gersch, Harry Biard, Michael Schneider, Jaap de Baare, Nikko Yaginuma, Tom Gibson, Bernard Leuenberger and Mike Stevens. At www.calclassic.com
- Liverpool Speke Airport 1960 is by Tom Gibson. At www.calclassic.com
- Dan Air summer timetable effective May 20, 1962. At www.timetableimages.com
- Rwy12 and EZ Static Object and Scenery Libraries. At www.flightsim.com
- FS2004 Classic Scenery Libraries v4a by Wolfgang Gersch. At www.flightsim.com
- REX FS9 w/Overdrive & SP5.
- Flight One Ground Environment Pro II
- FS Genesis UT Europe.
1. Dan-Air timetable for summer 1962.
2. Cockpit checks completed and boarding passengers.
3. Buttoned up and starting number one.
4. Taxiing to runway 6 for departure.
5. We are up and away.
6. Turning on course for Liverpool.
7. Climbing through 4,000 feet heading toward the coast.
8. Cruising at altitude over the North Sea we see a lot of shipping.
9. Now midway across the North Sea.
10. We make landfall in England at Lowestoff and can see Lake Lothing the saltwater lake that flows to the North Sea at the port of Lowestoff.
