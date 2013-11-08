Thread: RTW Retro Flight #117 Rotterdam to Liverpool . . . . . 1962

Results 1 to 6 of 6

RTW Retro Flight #117 Rotterdam to Liverpool . . . . . 1962

    Default RTW Retro Flight #117 Rotterdam to Liverpool . . . . . 1962

    Dan-Air flight 109 is a Douglas DC-3 on a flight from Rotterdam to Liverpool Speke (EHRD - EGGP). We have 300 gallons of fuel on board for the 278 nm flight. We are expecting moderate cloud cover and good visibility for the flight. We will be cruising at 6,000 feet.

    Thanks to:
    Aircraft: Douglas DC-3. The model is MS FS2004. The 1950s Dan-Air paint is by Ed Knapp.
    Propliner AI & Traffic: CalClassic & FS Aviator - Tom Gibson, Mike Stevens, Jason Krogmann, Manuel Jagmann, Bill Towers, Nikko Yaginuma, Richard Wright, Frederick Coleman, Dave Jones, Paul Haak, Marty Lochmiller, Ake Lindberg, Harland Sandberg, Richard Wright and Gary Harper. At www.calclassic.com
    Scenery and Add-ons: MS FS2004 v9.1 Standard and:
    - Rotterdam Airport is from the 1961 Central Europe scenery package by Wolfgang Gersch, Harry Biard, Michael Schneider, Jaap de Baare, Nikko Yaginuma, Tom Gibson, Bernard Leuenberger and Mike Stevens. At www.calclassic.com
    - Rotterdam Airport is from the Central Europe scenery package by Wolfgang Gersch, Harry Biard, Michael Schneider, Jaap de Baare, Nikko Yaginuma, Tom Gibson, Bernard Leuenberger and Mike Stevens. At www.calclassic.com
    - Liverpool Speke Airport 1960 is by Tom Gibson. At www.calclassic.com
    - Dan Air summer timetable effective May 20, 1962. At www.timetableimages.com
    - Rwy12 and EZ Static Object and Scenery Libraries. At www.flightsim.com
    - FS2004 Classic Scenery Libraries v4a by Wolfgang Gersch. At www.flightsim.com
    - REX FS9 w/Overdrive & SP5.
    - Flight One Ground Environment Pro II
    - FS Genesis UT Europe.

    1. Dan-Air timetable for summer 1962.

    2. Cockpit checks completed and boarding passengers.

    3. Buttoned up and starting number one.

    4. Taxiing to runway 6 for departure.

    5. We are up and away.

    6. Turning on course for Liverpool.

    7. Climbing through 4,000 feet heading toward the coast.

    8. Cruising at altitude over the North Sea we see a lot of shipping.

    9. Now midway across the North Sea.

    10. We make landfall in England at Lowestoff and can see Lake Lothing the saltwater lake that flows to the North Sea at the port of Lowestoff.

    Larry
    Default RTW Retro Flight #117 Rotterdam to Liverpool . . . . . 1962 Part II

    11. With farmland below we are about 10 nm southeast of Norwich.

    12. Cruising about 10 nm north of the town of Nottingham.

    13. We are north of Matlock the county town of Derbyshire.

    14. A look out to the right near the village of Longnor in the Staffordshire Peak District.

    15. Leaving the Peak District and the Staffordshire Moorlands for the flatter lands of the county of Cheshire.

    16. We begin our initial descent about 13 nm from Liverpool near the town of Northwich.

    17. Lined up on final approach to runway 26 at Liverpool Speke airport.

    18. Touchdown.

    19. Taxiing to parking.

    20. Parked at the gate, engines shut down and passengers disembarked. Thanks for flying Dan-Air.
    Larry
    Default

    Another fantastic flight and narrative! All that happening in the summer of 1962. I was just a few months old! Thanks for bringing that history alive. I so enjoy these.
    NMLW:

    Glad you enjoyed it David. I made my first flight on a DC-3 in 1961 just out of high school.
    Larry
    poko:

    Nicely done! Love the whole feel of your post Larry and the pictures are great.
    Default

    Very nice Larry! Scenery is great and I do like the colors on that DC-3! Such a noble bird and a pleasure to fly!

    Rick
