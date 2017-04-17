Getting used to FaceTrackNoIR, or get IR pass filter and headset?
Hi,
I picked up a ps3 eye cam for the cost of some peanuts (literally) and have been experimenting with facetracknoir. Spent an hour flying circuits in x-plane with different settings, but not sure I'm going to be able to get used to holding my head still when I don't want the view to change, and not looking down at my keyboard. Is this something you get used to with time?
If worth persisting, would it also be worth picking up an IR pass filter for the cam, and a headset? facetracknoir seemed a bit jerky, and buggy (gets lost completely sometimes), will this be better with the freetrack software and ir?
Also, is it really necessary to have the cam mounted on the top of the monitor? I have mine on the desk pointing up at me
