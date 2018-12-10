Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Looking for Cessna 501 Citation. Thurman Munson's plane.

    Default Looking for Cessna 501 Citation. Thurman Munson's plane.

    I've become interested in finding the same plane to download that Thurmon Munson (Catcher for the Yankees) had died in back in 1979 in Canton, Ohio. It was a Cessna Citation 501. Probably 1979.

    Any ideas?
    Thanks
    Default

    So far, only seeing Cessna Citation 500.
