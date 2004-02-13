Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Around the World Leg 4

  1. Today, 01:02 PM #1
    DAVIDSTRAKA's Avatar
    DAVIDSTRAKA
    DAVIDSTRAKA is offline VIP Member
    Join Date
    Jan 2011
    Location
    Michigan - USA
    Posts
    3,034
    Blog Entries
    3

    Default Around the World Leg 4

    Captain Fap Jose Abelardo (SPHI) Chiclayo, Peru to Col. Carlos Ciriani Santa Rosa (SPTN) Tacna, Peru. Darn these airports have long names!

    PART 1

    The Route:

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr000.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 141.8 KB  ID: 215718

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr001.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 115.0 KB  ID: 215719

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr002.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 113.0 KB  ID: 215720

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr003.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 137.3 KB  ID: 215721

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr004.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 170.0 KB  ID: 215722

    From here to the destination, nothing but clouds along the coast. Not much to see.

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr005.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 59.5 KB  ID: 215723

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr006.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 52.3 KB  ID: 215724

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr007.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 62.4 KB  ID: 215725

    Please see PART 2
    Senior Rookie Bragware: FSX Gold - Acceleration | HP Omen Obelisk Desktop | Intel Core i7 3.2 Ghz |16GB | NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 | 1TB HD | 256 GB SSD (Gaming Computer)

    REX Worldwide Airports HD
    AS16 + ASCA
    ORBX Global BASE
    ORBX Freeware Airports

    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 01:04 PM #2
    DAVIDSTRAKA's Avatar
    DAVIDSTRAKA
    DAVIDSTRAKA is offline VIP Member
    Join Date
    Jan 2011
    Location
    Michigan - USA
    Posts
    3,034
    Blog Entries
    3

    Default

    Part 2

    Approach and landing.

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr008.jpg  Views: 2  Size: 51.5 KB  ID: 215726

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr009.jpg  Views: 2  Size: 105.5 KB  ID: 215727

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr010.jpg  Views: 2  Size: 77.7 KB  ID: 215728

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr011.jpg  Views: 2  Size: 73.4 KB  ID: 215729

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr012.jpg  Views: 2  Size: 122.5 KB  ID: 215730

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr013.jpg  Views: 2  Size: 126.4 KB  ID: 215731

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr014.jpg  Views: 2  Size: 95.9 KB  ID: 215732

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr015.jpg  Views: 2  Size: 120.1 KB  ID: 215733

    Rainy destination.

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr016.jpg  Views: 2  Size: 110.1 KB  ID: 215734
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. My Journey Around the World Leg 51: Goose Bay -- Iqaluit (Plus 50-leg progress r
    By Stonec0ld in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 6
    Last Post: 02-13-2004, 01:27 AM
  2. AROUND the WORLD 2002 (Leg Nr.3) - COMMENTS ALWAYS WELCOME
    By PHCO in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 3
    Last Post: 10-07-2002, 11:30 AM
  3. AROUND the WORLD 2002 (Leg Nr.2) - COMMENTS WELCOME
    By PHCO in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 5
    Last Post: 10-07-2002, 03:23 AM
  4. AROUND the WORLD 2002 (Leg Nr.1) - COMMENTS WELCOME
    By PHCO in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 6
    Last Post: 10-06-2002, 09:34 AM
  5. Around the World - End of Leg 2
    By Flashpoint in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 8
    Last Post: 07-01-2002, 09:25 AM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules