FSDT KLAS + FTX Southern California
I have both FSDT KLAS and FTX Southern California installed. At KLAS, there is an overlap of the airport itself. There isn't an elevation issue. It is a slight "offset" of the two sceneries, as if transparent, wherein I see BOTH sceneries of the airport (their respective versions), at the same time, with a slight offset of their alignment, as seen from top-down. That is of the runways, taxiways, buildings, gates, etc.
Is this an issue with their loading layer? I appreciate any direction for fixing this. Thanks.
Timberleaf
System: Win 10 64 bit | i7 9800x 4.5 GHz | RTX 2080 8GB | 32GB 2666Mhz DDR4 | HP Envy 34c | P3D 4.x
