Thread: Downloading other aircraft.

Downloading other aircraft.

    osbo1
    Hello All,

    I see that it is possible to download several types of aircraft to X plane 11.30 other than those provided. Does anyone know how to do this?

    With thanks.
    Nels_Anderson
    We have a tutorial that will help with this:

    https://www.flightsim.com/vbfs/conte...-Plane-Add-ons

    You might also want to look to our X-Plane landing page for additional tutorials:

    https://www.flightsim.com/vbfs/conte...?13631-x-plane
