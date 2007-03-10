Thread: Downloading other aircraft.

Hello All,
I see that it is possible to download several types of aircraft to X plane 11.30 other than those provided. Does anyone know how to do this?
With thanks.
We have a tutorial that will help with this:
https://www.flightsim.com/vbfs/conte...-Plane-Add-ons
You might also want to look to our X-Plane landing page for additional tutorials:
https://www.flightsim.com/vbfs/conte...?13631-x-plane
