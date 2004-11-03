Results 1 to 1 of 1

Thread: Brand New (South African Airways) SAAVirtual!

    Dec 2013
    Brand New (South African Airways) SAAVirtual!

    Hello there fellow aviators!

    I am excited to announce that a brand new SAAVirtual has launched and is now open for pilots to take to the African skies with us. We simulate the real world South African Airways and most of its codeshare partners ex. Mango, Airlink, Jetblue, GOL, Lufthansa and Virgin Australia just to name a few. The main focus remains on SAA and it's local partners.

    With us you get to fly from the small ERJ135 all the way to the Airbus A380. Just to name a few aircraft in our fleet is the E170, E190, B737, B777, B747, A320, A319, A330, A340 etc...

    Attached are a few screenshots of our website and modern crew center with our very own weather briefing room, dispatch center (using Simbrief) and thousands of routes!

    JOIN US TODAY! at https://saavirtual.com/
    Attached Thumbnails Attached Thumbnails Click image for larger version.  Name: Home1.jpg  Views: 0  Size: 408.1 KB  ID: 215709   Click image for larger version.  Name: Home2.jpg  Views: 0  Size: 432.5 KB  ID: 215710   Click image for larger version.  Name: Home3.jpg  Views: 0  Size: 351.5 KB  ID: 215711  

    Click image for larger version.  Name: Home4.jpg  Views: 0  Size: 446.7 KB  ID: 215712  
