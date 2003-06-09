The Toronto and Winnipeg FIRs are proud to announce an event where you come fly for a Trip through the Sault! All starting at 6:00 PM EDT on March 21st (that’s 2200z for you UTC lovers). Fly in, out or around the Toronto and Winnipeg FIRs with guaranteed and professional ATC coverage! Keep in mind that this event happens after the time change!
Event Airports: CYWG, CYYZ, CYQT, CYAM
Recommended Routes:
CYYZ to CYWG - AVSEP6 MUSIT SSM YQT GOVIT NORAK2
CYWG to CYYZ - RORMA SIDPO DEGVA FELTN OTNIK BOXUM5
(*SID WILL BE ASSIGNED BY CLEARANCE DELIVERY*)
Looking for a shorter flight?
CYAM to CYQT - NOTER NOTER1
CYQT to CYAM - ALNAN YAM
Charts for all airports can be found at https://fltplan.com/ (Be advised you need a free account to use it)
