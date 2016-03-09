Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Playing around near Penzance

  1. Today, 01:15 PM #1
    Rupert's Avatar
    Rupert
    Rupert is offline VIP Member
    Join Date
    Apr 2014
    Location
    Kentucky
    Posts
    3,989

    Default Playing around near Penzance

    This time of winter when it snows in South Carolina, US it's fun to enjoy some sunshine and warmth in Penzance, UK. Even though Penzance is about 960 miles further north, the Gulf Stream usually keeps it very warm year around. And yes the Palm Trees there are native.

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 1 out of EGHD Plymouth.jpg  Views: 7  Size: 278.8 KB  ID: 215693

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 2.jpg  Views: 6  Size: 297.3 KB  ID: 215694

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 3.jpg  Views: 6  Size: 271.3 KB  ID: 215695

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 4.jpg  Views: 6  Size: 245.7 KB  ID: 215696

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 5.jpg  Views: 6  Size: 269.1 KB  ID: 215697

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 6 appEGLA.jpg  Views: 6  Size: 332.4 KB  ID: 215698

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 7 AppEGLA.jpg  Views: 6  Size: 396.1 KB  ID: 215699

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 8 Final EGLA.jpg  Views: 7  Size: 324.1 KB  ID: 215700

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 9 Roll in EGLA.jpg  Views: 6  Size: 267.2 KB  ID: 215701

    Life just got in the way! So I'll stop here in Plymouth. I'll continue when I can, probably tomorrow.

    Enjoy this now.

    As usual, this is ORBX scenery, obviously UK.

    Michael
    i9-9900K CPU currently running 5gig + -, Aorus Z390 LGA 1151 MB, Kraken X61 280 mm water cooler, Corsair RM850X PS, Planteks full size tower, 64gig of DDR4 3200 RAM, EVGA 1080 GPU, 4TB "Black" HD, 1Tb SSD, joystick, rudder pedals, yoke, multi control panel, three monitors set up for panaramic views, Bose surround sound system, and a ton of powered usb ports.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 02:33 PM #2
    flightsimg's Avatar
    flightsimg
    flightsimg is online now VIP Member
    Join Date
    Nov 2010
    Location
    Dijon (Burgundy), France
    Posts
    2,636

    Default

    Cool!
    Gérard Guichard, Dijon, Burgundy, France. i5 Intel processor, 4 Go of Ram, Nvidia GeForce 920MX, DirectX 12.0, and FSX Gold Edition with SP1, SP2. My personal flightsim website is at http://flightlessons.6te.net
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. X-Tridents Bell 412 Penzance to Lands End X-Plane 10
    By ionfresko in forum X-Plane Screen Shots And Videos
    Replies: 0
    Last Post: 09-03-2016, 04:43 PM
  2. Mustang near Vegas doing some high speed flying near the mountains....
    By dannypr in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 6
    Last Post: 02-16-2011, 11:14 PM
  3. Who's playing - Fsx? Who's playing - FS9?
    By eric johnson in forum FS2004
    Replies: 82
    Last Post: 09-23-2008, 05:15 PM
  4. Playing around...
    By Cozzy in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 6
    Last Post: 08-09-2002, 06:05 AM
  5. Why is everyone playing on the Zone instead of playing on Gamespy?
    By armageddon in forum FS2002
    Replies: 2
    Last Post: 04-10-2002, 01:59 PM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules