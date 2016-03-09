Thread: Playing around near Penzance

Playing around near Penzance
This time of winter when it snows in South Carolina, US it's fun to enjoy some sunshine and warmth in Penzance, UK. Even though Penzance is about 960 miles further north, the Gulf Stream usually keeps it very warm year around. And yes the Palm Trees there are native.
Life just got in the way! So I'll stop here in Plymouth. I'll continue when I can, probably tomorrow.
Enjoy this now.
As usual, this is ORBX scenery, obviously UK.
