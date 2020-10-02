Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Air Ceylon fleet repaints

  Today, 09:38 AM
    coronado990
    Air Ceylon fleet repaints

    Hi,

    I've just uploaded the Air Ceylon fleet, and the planes should be available by tomorrow.
    I have only ulploaded the fleet on Flightsim, so don't look elsewhere.

    Some quick info:
    Air Ceylon, the previous national airline of Sri Lanka, was founded in 1947 by the Ceylon government. It began operations on December 10 of that year with a DC-3 service from Colombo to Madras in India. They began their first long haul flight with a DC-4 from Colombo to London, in February 1949. Their route network by 1977 consisted of flights to Singapore, Kuala Lumpur, Sharjah, Karachi, Paris, London, Bombay, Madras, and Bangkok. They also operated domestic flights. Air Ceylon was closed down, on March 31 1978, by the Sri Lankan government, due to corruption, and severe financial problems.

    The planes:
    DC-3
    Click image for larger version.  Name: 1a Air Ceylon DC-3.jpg  Views: 3  Size: 248.5 KB  ID: 215678
    Click image for larger version.  Name: 1b Air Ceylon DC-3.jpg  Views: 3  Size: 316.8 KB  ID: 215679
    Click image for larger version.  Name: 1c Air Ceylon DC-3.jpg  Views: 3  Size: 194.9 KB  ID: 215680
    DC-8-53
    Click image for larger version.  Name: 2a Air Ceylon DC-8-53.jpg  Views: 3  Size: 128.6 KB  ID: 215681
    Click image for larger version.  Name: 2b Air Ceylon DC-8-53.jpg  Views: 3  Size: 136.8 KB  ID: 215682
    Click image for larger version.  Name: 2c Air Ceylon DC-8-53.jpg  Views: 3  Size: 145.1 KB  ID: 215683
    HS-748
    Click image for larger version.  Name: 3a Air Ceylon HS-748.jpg  Views: 3  Size: 150.0 KB  ID: 215684
    Click image for larger version.  Name: 3b Air Ceylon HS-748.jpg  Views: 3  Size: 113.2 KB  ID: 215685
    Click image for larger version.  Name: 3c Air Ceylon HS-748.jpg  Views: 3  Size: 137.3 KB  ID: 215686

    continued...........................
    Attached Thumbnails Attached Thumbnails Click image for larger version.  Name: 4a Air Ceylon L-188.jpg  Views: 1  Size: 163.6 KB  ID: 215687   Click image for larger version.  Name: 4b Air Ceylon L-188.jpg  Views: 1  Size: 121.6 KB  ID: 215688   Click image for larger version.  Name: 4c Air Ceylon L-188.jpg  Views: 1  Size: 130.3 KB  ID: 215689  

  Today, 09:45 AM
    coronado990
    Default

    ...................Continued

    The pics above are of the Lockheed L-188

    lastly the HS121 Trident 1E. (This was the first tri-holer airliner, which was copied by others later on, like the 727, L-1011, Tu-154, Dassault Falcon, etc.)
    Click image for larger version.  Name: 5a Air Ceylon Trident 1E.jpg  Views: 2  Size: 152.6 KB  ID: 215690
    Click image for larger version.  Name: 5b Air Ceylon Trident 1E.jpg  Views: 2  Size: 128.8 KB  ID: 215691
    Click image for larger version.  Name: 5c Air Ceylon Trident 1E.jpg  Views: 2  Size: 85.1 KB  ID: 215692

    That's it.
    Ariverdecci
