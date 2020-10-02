Thread: Air Ceylon fleet repaints

Hi,
I've just uploaded the Air Ceylon fleet, and the planes should be available by tomorrow.
I have only ulploaded the fleet on Flightsim, so don't look elsewhere.
Some quick info:
Air Ceylon, the previous national airline of Sri Lanka, was founded in 1947 by the Ceylon government. It began operations on December 10 of that year with a DC-3 service from Colombo to Madras in India. They began their first long haul flight with a DC-4 from Colombo to London, in February 1949. Their route network by 1977 consisted of flights to Singapore, Kuala Lumpur, Sharjah, Karachi, Paris, London, Bombay, Madras, and Bangkok. They also operated domestic flights. Air Ceylon was closed down, on March 31 1978, by the Sri Lankan government, due to corruption, and severe financial problems.
The planes:
DC-3
DC-8-53
HS-748
continued...........................
Bookmarks