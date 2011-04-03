GPS help needed! Please
I am brand new to the X-plane, however, quite familer with FSX. I am using the stock Cessena 172, have read and watched everything that I can with regards to using the GPS/waypoints. I thought I had it down, however, no matter how simple the flightplan (KJAX to KCRG), does not work
I take off from KJAX, put the nav switch to GPS (already have the flight plan loaded), ensure that I click NAV on the GPS, then set my VS and then ALT. However, the flight path that I am suppose to take does not show up on the GPS. I know the GPS is working, I can select HDG and steer that way.
Suggestions?
Windows 7 64x, 6 gigs RAM, Nvidia GForce GTX 260, Intel 2 Quad Core running at 2.66
