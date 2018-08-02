In 1938, an explorer from a wealthy American family from Philadelphia named Joseph Bondurant Ryan came to the region prospecting gold. Accompanied by Harry Wheeler and Lowell Thomas, American journalist, they climbed to the summit of Mont Tremblant with skis wrapped in seal skins for traction. After an exhausting trek to the summit, it's said that Joseph Ryan vowed to transform the landscape into a world-class alpine village. One year later, his dream was realized. On February 12, 1939, Joseph Ryan opened the Mont Tremblant Lodge, which remains part of the pedestrian village today.
In its early years, Lowell Thomas, the American radio broadcaster, was an avid skier who helped popularize the resort by broadcasting shows from the site, thereby establishing the resort as a prime destination for skiers. The resort named a triple ski lift, which is located on the north mountainside, and trails after him as well as other early devotees.
Following the sudden death of Joseph Bondurant Ryan in 1950, the Mont Tremblant ski resort was operated by his wife Mary Rutherford Johnson Ryan until 1965, when it was sold to local Quebec entrepreneurs. The resort operated independently until 1991, when it was purchased by Intrawest, which immediately expanded the pedestrian resort village with architecture reminiscent of traditional Quebec and built new ski lifts, including a gondola. Other changes included building the Grand Manitou summit lodge.
Mount Tremblant Resort has been rated #1 in the Eastern North America for the last 14 years running by several major international ski magazines.
Canadian Xpress would like to invite all pilots to join us on Saturday, February 29th at 10h00est (15h00z) and 21h00est (Sunday 02h00z) for our February 2020 fly-in where we we follow the route regularly flown by Porter and Air Canada from Toronto Billy Bishop (CYTZ) to Mont Tremblant Int'l (CYFJ) for a weekend getaway. Billy Bishop is a restricted to prop aircraft only, so no jets allowed for this event. As part of the real-life operations, this month the morning flight will fly to Tremblant and the evening flight will make the return to Toronto.
This is an open invitation to all pilots no matter what your flying experience to attend this Canadian Xpress event that will be flown on the VATSIM network.
One lucky Canadian Xpress pilot will win:
â€¢ Any Real Flight Shop Product (Maximum $50.00 USD) from:
More information regarding this event including operational details, charts, optional add-on scenery and Canadian Xpress Model Sets can be viewed by visiting www.CanadianXpress.ca or by directly downloading our Fly-In document here.
See you all on Saturday the 29th!
