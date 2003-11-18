Has anyone fooled around with making a DIY homemade HUD using a mini projector and a coated pane of glass as a binder?
I know you can separate the panel gauges and display them on a seperate monitor, just wondering if the HUD could be replicated in the same manner.
I have already figured out how to collimate the DIY HUD to the FS HUD.
Just the idea of building a DIY HUD for say the A-10C to put on top of a Dell P1130 21" flat screen CRT monitor as my panel, and a BuddyFox UFC to top off the look, this would sit in front of a 55" 4K main monitor for the scenery. Side Note: the P1130 visually looks like a panel WxLxD is 26"x26"x26" the upper panel of the A-10C is about 20" tall but I can offset the panel height bu sitting a little higher.
Just scratching my head on this one.
Any thoughts?
James aka Warhog 19 B
