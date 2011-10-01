Thread: Values in lighting section - assistance please

Good day!
I have a couple of questions about this lighting section:
[lights]
Types: 1=beacon, 2=strobe, 3=navigation, 4=cockpit, 5=landing
light.0 = 1, 16.1, 0, -2.55, fx_beacon
light.1 = 1, 41.25, 0.40, 11.85, fx_beacon
light.2 = 8, 35.7, -6.2, 4.7, fx_navwhih
light.3 = 8, 35.7, 6.2, 4.7, fx_navwhih
light.4 = 8, 14.70, 18.8, 2.95, QW757_wingscan
light.5 = 8, 14.70, -18.8, 2.95, QW757_wingscan
I fly a couple of the QW 757's from time to time, but don't like the way the rotating beacon and white wing strobes look; not clearly visible, like specs in stead of globes, and look a bit buried into the shape of the fuselage and wingtips.
First, what are the values from left to right, ex: 16.1, 0, -2.55? I assume positioning values, but which is assigned to height/fore-aft/left-right?
As well, I see types 1-5, but only see 1's and 8's in the list? I don't know what lights 4 & 5 are, but I know I'd like to try adjusting the position of the white wing strobes, unless they are part of the model.
Thanks for any suggestions.
Neil
