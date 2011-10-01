Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Values in lighting section - assistance please

  1. Today, 01:49 PM #1
    Qballbandit
    Qballbandit
    Join Date
    Mar 2005
    Location
    Hanover Park, Illinois, USA.
    Posts
    4,125

    Default Values in lighting section - assistance please

    Good day!
    I have a couple of questions about this lighting section:

    [lights]
    Types: 1=beacon, 2=strobe, 3=navigation, 4=cockpit, 5=landing
    light.0 = 1, 16.1, 0, -2.55, fx_beacon
    light.1 = 1, 41.25, 0.40, 11.85, fx_beacon
    light.2 = 8, 35.7, -6.2, 4.7, fx_navwhih
    light.3 = 8, 35.7, 6.2, 4.7, fx_navwhih
    light.4 = 8, 14.70, 18.8, 2.95, QW757_wingscan
    light.5 = 8, 14.70, -18.8, 2.95, QW757_wingscan

    I fly a couple of the QW 757's from time to time, but don't like the way the rotating beacon and white wing strobes look; not clearly visible, like specs in stead of globes, and look a bit buried into the shape of the fuselage and wingtips.
    First, what are the values from left to right, ex: 16.1, 0, -2.55? I assume positioning values, but which is assigned to height/fore-aft/left-right?

    As well, I see types 1-5, but only see 1's and 8's in the list? I don't know what lights 4 & 5 are, but I know I'd like to try adjusting the position of the white wing strobes, unless they are part of the model.

    Thanks for any suggestions.

    Neil
  2. Today, 02:10 PM #2
    tiger1962's Avatar
    tiger1962
    tiger1962
    Join Date
    Sep 2005
    Location
    Halifax, West Yorkshire, UK
    Posts
    1,774

    Default

    Hi Neil, the numbers after the = symbol represent: type of light, longitude, latitude, vertical position.
    Numbers with a minus mean: longitude rear of datum, latitude left of datum, vertical below datum.
    Tim Wright
    Gigabyte Aorus GA-Z270X-Gaming 7, Intel i5-7600k 3.80GHz OC'd 4.2GHz, NZXT X62 Kraken, 16Gb 3500MHz Ram, 1TB & 2TB Samsung Hybrid SSD's, LG DVDRW, NVidia GTX1050Ti 4Gb, Phanteks Enthoo Pro M case, CH Yoke & Pedals, Asus K272HL 27" Monitor, Windows 10 Pro x64
